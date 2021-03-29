The stock of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $7.58 per share and the market cap of $389.5 million, Barnes & Noble Education stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Barnes & Noble Education is shown in the chart below.

Because Barnes & Noble Education is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Barnes & Noble Education has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02, which which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The overall financial strength of Barnes & Noble Education is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Barnes & Noble Education is poor. This is the debt and cash of Barnes & Noble Education over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Barnes & Noble Education has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.5 billion and loss of $2.61 a share. Its operating margin is -7.88%, which ranks worse than 82% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Barnes & Noble Education at 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Barnes & Noble Education over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Barnes & Noble Education is -1.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -30.4%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Barnes & Noble Education's return on invested capital is -9.48, and its cost of capital is 12.03. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Barnes & Noble Education is shown below:

Overall, The stock of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical.

