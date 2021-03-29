The stock of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NAS:ACAD, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $25.66 per share and the market cap of $4.1 billion, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock is believed to be possible value trap. GF Value for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock might be a value trap is because its Piotroski F-score is only 3, out of the total of 9. Such a low Piotroski F-score indicates the company is getting worse in multiple aspects in the areas of profitability, funding and efficiency. In this case, investors should look beyond the low valuation of the company and make sure it has no long-term risks. To learn more about how the Piotroski F-score measures the business trend of a company, please go here.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a cash-to-debt ratio of 12.76, which is in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The overall financial strength of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is fair. This is the debt and cash of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $441.8 million and loss of $1.8 a share. Its operating margin is -64.87%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, the profitability of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is ranked 3 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is 40.2%, which ranks better than 84% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 8.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's ROIC was -441.34, while its WACC came in at 6.42. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is shown below:

In short, the stock of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NAS:ACAD, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being possible value trap. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

