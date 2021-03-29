>
M&g Investment Management Ltd Buys Coca-Cola Co, JD.com Inc, Intel Corp, Sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, JPMorgan Chase, American Express Co

March 29, 2021 | About: KO +1.53% JD -0.38% INTC -0.57% CSCO -0.1% PG +1.57% HTHT +0.72% HUYA -3.3% SYY -1.98% SCHW -2.43% VTRS -0.28% HIW -0.5% NNN -0.79%

London, X0, based Investment company M&g Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, JD.com Inc, Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, JPMorgan Chase, American Express Co, Citigroup Inc, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M&g Investment Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, M&g Investment Management Ltd owns 416 stocks with a total value of $13.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's stock buys and sells

These are the top 5 holdings of M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
  1. UBS Group AG (UBS) - 4,342,665 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
  2. Linde PLC (LIN) - 221,407 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.98%
  3. Methanex Corp (MEOH) - 14,224,675 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97%
  4. Alcon Inc (ALC) - 180,156 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,554,894 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.15%
New Purchase: HUYA Inc (HUYA)

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in HUYA Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.83 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $21.32. The stock is now traded at around $19.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,536,996 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $79.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 226,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 159,789 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $14.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 218,982 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $40.74, with an estimated average price of $36.23. The stock is now traded at around $43.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 58,563 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $37.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 54,173 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 181.04%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $53.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 3,233,877 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 71.18%. The purchase prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.68. The stock is now traded at around $81.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,638,409 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Intel Corp by 383.85%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $64.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,405,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 35.83%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,895,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 40.97%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $137.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 880,663 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 148.70%. The purchase prices were between $38.93 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $45.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,106,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.53.

Sold Out: Yandex NV (YNDX)

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $56.13 and $70.8, with an estimated average price of $63.94.

Sold Out: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (MBT)

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Mobile TeleSystems PJSC. The sale prices were between $7.82 and $9.09, with an estimated average price of $8.48.

Sold Out: Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Integer Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $56.69 and $81.69, with an estimated average price of $70.58.

Sold Out: ONE Gas Inc (OGS)

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in ONE Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $68.82 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $75.8.

Sold Out: Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL)

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $187.47 and $249.59, with an estimated average price of $219.85.

Reduced: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 35.96%. The sale prices were between $240.55 and $284.94, with an estimated average price of $267.05. The stock is now traded at around $340.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 419,674 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 32.14%. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $152.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 1,000,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: American Express Co (AXP)

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in American Express Co by 33.66%. The sale prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15. The stock is now traded at around $142.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 805,278 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Citigroup Inc (C)

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 38.6%. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $71.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 1,475,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 45.36%. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $38.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 1,763,524 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 35.82%. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $38.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 2,551,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.



