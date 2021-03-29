Why Tesla Bulls Should Worry About Falling Market Share

By almost any measure, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) had a great 2020. The upstart electric vehicle company saw deliveries soar to nearly 500,000 vehicles despite a global pandemic crimping global automotive sales. Tesla's share price soared 695% during the year, making it the most valuable automaker in the world by far – despite having less than 1% of global auto market share.

Clearly, Tesla's valuation has already priced in many years of truly spectacular growth. Unfortunately, there is mounting evidence that the EV maker will ultimately fall far short of the market's lofty expectations. Of particular concern is the arrival of serious competition, which is already threatening to erode Tesla's leading position in key markets.

European canary in the coal mine

The European market has long been at the forefront of EV adoption, both for battery electric vehicles like Tesla's and plug-in hybrids. Europe has been a key market for the company, accounting for the lion's share of international shares in years past. As the "first mover" in the high-performance BEV market, Tesla enjoyed years of market dominance. With 109,000 European vehicle sales in 2019, Tesla accounted for a staggering 31% of the region's total plug-in vehicle sales. With such market dominance, many bullish investors concluded that Tesla's lead was unassailable. However, that conclusion would soon be put to the test.

In 2020, Tesla sold 499,550 vehicles worldwide, up 36% from the year before. While that might seem like a healthy growth rate on its face, much of it came from new sales in the Chinese market. The company's European experience was quite different. While EV sales were on the rise in Europe in 2020, Tesla failed to reap the benefits, selling just 98,000 vehicles in the region during the year. Put another way, despite the European EV market seeing growth of 137% year over year, Tesla sales were down 10.1%.

As Tesla's sales faltered, rivals were quick to step into the breach. Volkswagen AG (XTER:VOW3) was the biggest winner, taking Tesla's crown as the top EV seller in Europe. Ultimately, Tesla fell to third place in the region, a prospect many bullish observers considered unthinkable barely a year earlier.

Market share matters

A growing refrain among Tesla boosters is that EV and BEV market share are inconsequential because its real competition is the much larger internal combustion engine vehicle market. According to this argument, Tesla's absolute growth is all that matters. However, this line of reasoning is fundamentally flawed.

Of critical importance is the relationship of EVs to the overall automotive market, which is largely saturated. As a mature, saturated market, annual global auto sales tend to grow at a very modest pace. Rare exceptions can result from systemic shocks, as occurred last year, but few analysts or industry insiders foresee long-term expansion of the overall automotive market. Rather, when we observe EV market growth, we are actually witnessing growth of a submarket within the overall automotive market. That growth is largely at the expense of the ICE submarket, rather than growth of the overall automotive market.

If the long-term trajectory of the automotive sector is toward EVs, then eventually the EV market and automotive market will be virtually one and the same. What this means is that "EV market share" will eventually be essentially synonymous with "automotive market share." If Tesla were the dominant player in the EV market, one might conclude it would one day come to dominate an electrified global automotive market. But Tesla is not the dominant player in the EV market – at least not anymore.

Tesla was an early mover and has been the best seller worldwide for years. Yet this status has come under serious – and intensifying – threat. As Tesla's recent experience in Europe amply demonstrates, the competition is no joke.

My analysis

At $587 billion, Tesla's market capitalization dwarfs that of Volkswagen, which stands at just $137 billion. Yet while Volkwagen delivered approximately 9.3 million vehicles in 2020, Tesla only managed to sell 499,550. In other words, Volkswagen sold 18.6 times more vehicles than Tesla, yet Tesla's valuation is 4.3 times greater than the world's biggest automaker.

One might contend that Tesla is priced for growth, while Volkswagen is largely stagnant. Indeed, this is a popular bullish refrain. However, this fails to account for the growth of rivals in the EV space. Volkswagen alone saw its plug-in vehicle sales surge 195% in 2020 to 422,100, with pure BEV sales up 214% to 231,600.

The market has priced in truly spectacular growth for Tesla. At more than four times Volkswagen's market capitalization, Tesla's current valuation implies nearly 40 million in annual sales. In other words, it is not enough for Tesla to eventually be a big, or even the biggest, player in the automotive market. Rather, it must be an absolutely dominant one. That simply cannot happen if other automakers outsell it in EVs, which they are already doing in some markets.

Ultimately, Tesla's shrinking share of the European market may carry serious implications for its long-term position in the global automotive market – and for its vaunted valuation.

Disclosure: Author is short Tesla.

