UFP Industries Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of UFP Industries (NAS:UFPI, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $71.79 per share and the market cap of $4.4 billion, UFP Industries stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for UFP Industries is shown in the chart below.

Because UFP Industries is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 9.6% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 11.34% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. UFP Industries has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.18, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in Forest Products industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks UFP Industries's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of UFP Industries over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. UFP Industries has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $5.2 billion and earnings of $4 a share. Its operating margin is 6.89%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Forest Products industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of UFP Industries at 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of UFP Industries over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. UFP Industries's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 82% of the companies in Forest Products industry. UFP Industries's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 21.8%, which ranks better than 84% of the companies in Forest Products industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, UFP Industries's ROIC was 16.48, while its WACC came in at 9.72. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of UFP Industries is shown below:

In closing, the stock of UFP Industries (NAS:UFPI, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 84% of the companies in Forest Products industry. To learn more about UFP Industries stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

