Golden Entertainment Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Golden Entertainment (NAS:GDEN, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $25.08 per share and the market cap of $706.2 million, Golden Entertainment stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Golden Entertainment is shown in the chart below.

Because Golden Entertainment is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 6.3% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Golden Entertainment has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.08, which is worse than 83% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. The overall financial strength of Golden Entertainment is 2 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Golden Entertainment is poor. This is the debt and cash of Golden Entertainment over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Golden Entertainment has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $694.2 million and loss of $4.88 a share. Its operating margin is -4.17%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. Overall, the profitability of Golden Entertainment is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Golden Entertainment over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Golden Entertainment is 6.3%, which ranks better than 72% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -2.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Golden Entertainment's ROIC is -1.86 while its WACC came in at 10.34. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Golden Entertainment is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of Golden Entertainment (NAS:GDEN, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Golden Entertainment stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.