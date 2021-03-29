Exlservice Holdings Inc (EXLS) CEO & Vice Chairman Rohit Kapoor Sold $4.2 million of Shares

CEO & Vice Chairman of Exlservice Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rohit Kapoor (insider trades) sold 46,841 shares of EXLS on 03/25/2021 at an average price of $90.21 a share. The total sale was $4.2 million.

ExlService Holdings Inc is an operations management and analytics company. It helps businesses enhance growth and profitability. The company's operating business segments are Operations Management, and Analytics. Exlservice Holdings Inc has a market cap of $3.09 billion; its shares were traded at around $92.190000 with a P/E ratio of 35.61 and P/S ratio of 3.32. Exlservice Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 12.40% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Exlservice Holdings Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & Vice Chairman Rohit Kapoor sold 2,304 shares of EXLS stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $89.98. The price of the stock has increased by 2.46% since.

CEO & Vice Chairman Rohit Kapoor sold 21,554 shares of EXLS stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $89.96. The price of the stock has increased by 2.48% since.

CEO & Vice Chairman Rohit Kapoor sold 1,305 shares of EXLS stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $89.96. The price of the stock has increased by 2.48% since.

CEO & Vice Chairman Rohit Kapoor sold 2,996 shares of EXLS stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $89.95. The price of the stock has increased by 2.49% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP and Head of Analytics Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of EXLS stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $88.57. The price of the stock has increased by 4.09% since.

