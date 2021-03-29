>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Novan Inc (NOVN) President and CEO Paula B Stafford Bought $100,100 of Shares

March 29, 2021 | About: NOVN -4.2%

President and CEO of Novan Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paula B Stafford (insider trades) bought 70,000 shares of NOVN on 03/26/2021 at an average price of $1.43 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $100,100.

Novan Inc together with its subsidiaries is a North Carolina based clinical-stage drug development company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Novan Inc has a market cap of $207.765 million; its shares were traded at around $1.370000 with and P/S ratio of 20.76. Novan Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 39.70% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Paula B Stafford bought 70,000 shares of NOVN stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $1.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.2% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NOVN, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)