Novan Inc (NOVN) President and CEO Paula B Stafford Bought $100,100 of Shares

President and CEO of Novan Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paula B Stafford (insider trades) bought 70,000 shares of NOVN on 03/26/2021 at an average price of $1.43 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $100,100.

Novan Inc together with its subsidiaries is a North Carolina based clinical-stage drug development company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Novan Inc has a market cap of $207.765 million; its shares were traded at around $1.370000 with and P/S ratio of 20.76. Novan Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 39.70% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

