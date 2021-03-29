>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) EVP & CFO Michael Z Barkin Sold $920,918 of Shares

March 29, 2021 | About: MTN -0.73%

EVP & CFO of Vail Resorts Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Z Barkin (insider trades) sold 3,297 shares of MTN on 03/25/2021 at an average price of $279.32 a share. The total sale was $920,918.

Vail Resorts Inc is a mountain resort operator. It owns four ski resorts in Colorado, one ski resort in Lake Tahoe, and one summer resort in Grand Teton, Wyoming. Its operating segments are Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Vail Resorts Inc has a market cap of $11.45 billion; its shares were traded at around $284.130000 with and P/S ratio of 7.28. The dividend yield of Vail Resorts Inc stocks is 0.62%. Vail Resorts Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 13.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Vail Resorts Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Michael Z Barkin sold 3,297 shares of MTN stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $279.32. The price of the stock has increased by 1.72% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MTN, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)