Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) EVP & CFO Michael Z Barkin Sold $920,918 of Shares

EVP & CFO of Vail Resorts Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Z Barkin (insider trades) sold 3,297 shares of MTN on 03/25/2021 at an average price of $279.32 a share. The total sale was $920,918.

Vail Resorts Inc is a mountain resort operator. It owns four ski resorts in Colorado, one ski resort in Lake Tahoe, and one summer resort in Grand Teton, Wyoming. Its operating segments are Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Vail Resorts Inc has a market cap of $11.45 billion; its shares were traded at around $284.130000 with and P/S ratio of 7.28. The dividend yield of Vail Resorts Inc stocks is 0.62%. Vail Resorts Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 13.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Vail Resorts Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Michael Z Barkin sold 3,297 shares of MTN stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $279.32. The price of the stock has increased by 1.72% since.

