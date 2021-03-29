The Toro Co (TTC) Chairman & CEO Richard M Olson Sold $1 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of The Toro Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard M Olson (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of TTC on 03/25/2021 at an average price of $102.38 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

The Toro Co manufactures tools and equipment for outdoor maintenance. The company develops products such as reel and rotary riding products, trim cutting and walking mowers, greens rollers, turf sprayer equipment, and underground irrigation systems. The Toro Co has a market cap of $11.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $103.530000 with a P/E ratio of 30.35 and P/S ratio of 3.22. The dividend yield of The Toro Co stocks is 0.98%. The Toro Co had an annual average EBITDA growth of 12.80% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated The Toro Co the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO Richard M Olson sold 10,000 shares of TTC stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $102.38. The price of the stock has increased by 1.12% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Vice President, BOSS Jody M Christy sold 1,633 shares of TTC stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $102.81. The price of the stock has increased by 0.7% since.

Director Katherine J Harless sold 1,152 shares of TTC stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $104.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.6% since.

Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 10,048 shares of TTC stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $102.9. The price of the stock has increased by 0.61% since.

Group VP, Construction & RLC Richard W Rodier sold 1,700 shares of TTC stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $101.67. The price of the stock has increased by 1.83% since.

VP, Global Operations Blake M Grams sold 16,100 shares of TTC stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $99.26. The price of the stock has increased by 4.3% since.

