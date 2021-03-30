Johnson & Johnson, Roche and Novartis Top in Pharma Sales

Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) 2020 revenue topped all pharmaceutical companies, according to rankings published by Fierce Pharma.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based health care giant raked in $82.6 billion last year, just squeezing past its total for the previous year as the pandemic took its toll on sales. Johnson & Johnson avoided a drop in revenue thanks to its pharma business, which scored an 8% gain over the previous year to $45.6 billion.

The company's consumer business eeked out a small increase, but the medical device unit wasn't as lucky. Sales dropped nearly 12%, as people put off medical procedures. The outlook is brighter now that the pandemic seems to be under better control.

It looks like 2021 is going to be a good year for Johnson & Johnson. The company thinks revenue will hit $88.8 billion, but that doesn't include vaccine sales, which could boost its top line by $10 billion.

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) nabbed second place on the list, even though it saw sales drop by about 5%. The Swiss company was hurt by biosimilars encroaching on the U.S. business for its big three cancer drugs, Herceptin, Avastin and Rituxan. CEO Severin Schwan thinks the company could have made up for the impact of biosimilars if it hadn't been for Covid-19, which affected office visits, where doctors must administer Roche's large family of injectable medications.

The cancer medication Tecentriq represents a key growth engine for Roche, with 2020 sales at about $2.9 billion after an increase of 55%. The drug achieved several milestones last year, including U.S. approvals in newly diagnosed non-small cell lung cancer and for use in combination with Avastin for previously untreated liver cancer.

Capturing third place on the top 20 is another Swiss company, Novartis (NYSE:NVS), which posted a gain of a little over $1 billion to $48.66 billion. The company was hoping to get its potential blockbuster to market, the cholesterol drug inclisiran, which was acquired in the purchase of the Medicines Company. But Covid-19 interfered here again when the Food and Drug Administration couldn't inspect the plant where the drug would be made.

Novartis did chalk up some wins in 2020.

Its cancer drug ofatumumab was approved by the FDA to treat multiple sclerosis. And its best-selling drug added another use to its label, giving it a rival to the Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) medication Taltz. Also, sales of the company's heart medication Entresto grew 44% to $2.5 billion last year. An additional indication could boost peak sales of the treatment to $4 billion to $5 billion.

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned the fourth spot with a 2% revenue gain to $48 billion. Like so many of its industry brethren, Merck was hit hard by Covid. Not only did it curtail sales of the company's mainstay treatments, but it failed to come up with a vaccine or an effective treatment for the virus.

The company's superstar cancer drug Keytruda carried a big load in 2020, tallying sales of $14.4 billion. It is on pace to be the world's best-selling drug by 2025. On the flip side, diabetes drugs Januvia and Janumet scored combined sales of more than $7 billion, but dipped compared to the previous year.

Rounding out the top five is AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The Chicago-area company's revenue climbed 38% to $48.8 billion. But looks can be deceiving. Nearly all the increase can be attributed to the company's addition of Allergan to the fold.

Immunology is AbbVie's go-to business. Its mega-blockbuster Humira may be losing some steam as biosimilars enter the fray, but it did turn in sales of nearly $20 billion. Two drugs poised to fill the anticipated shortfall in Humira sales—Skyrizi and Rinvoq—combined for sales of about $2.3 billion in 2020, and AbbVie thinks that number could hit $15 billion by 2025.

Investors certainly demonstrated their confidence in AbbVie and its prospects. Among the top 10 companies by market capitalization at the end of 2020, Fierce Pharma reported AbbVie had the largest one-year growth with 44% to $189 billion.

Other members of the top 20 are:

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) with 2020 revenue of $43.77 billion and 2019 revenue of $43.32 billion.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) with 2019 revenue of $26.15 billion and 2020 revenue of $42.52 billion.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) with 2020 revenue of $41.9 billion and 2019 revenue of $51.75 billion.

Sanofi SA (NASDAQ:SNY) with 2020 revenue of $41.08 billion and 2019 revenue of $40.46 billion.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:TAK) with 2020 revenue of $29.25 billion and 2019 revenue of $30.27 billion.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) with 2020 revenue of $26.62 billion and 2019 revenue of $24.38 billion.

Bayer AG (BAYN) with 2020 revenue of $25.71 billion and 2019 revenue of $26.59 billion.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) with 2020 revenue of $25.42 billion and 2019 revenue of $23.36 billion.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) with 2020 revenue of $24.69 billion and 2019 revenue of $22.45 billion.

Eli Lilly and Co. with 2020 revenue of $24.54 billion and 2019 revenue of $22.32 billion.

Boehringer Ingelheim with 2020 revenue of $22.29 billion and 2019 revenue of $21.64 billion.

Novo Nordisk AS (NVO) with 2020 revenue of $20.24 billion and 2019 revenue of $19.57 billion.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) with 2020 revenue of $16.66 billion and 2019 revenue of $16.89 billion.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) with 2020 revenue of $13.44 billion and 2019 revenue of $14.38 billion.

Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY) with 2020 revenue of $11.51 billion and 2019 revenue of $11.83 billion.

