Aar Corp (AIR) President & CEO John Mcclain Holmes Iii Sold $578,689 of Shares

President & CEO of Aar Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Mcclain Holmes Iii (insider trades) sold 13,377 shares of AIR on 03/29/2021 at an average price of $43.26 a share. The total sale was $578,689.

AAR Corp along with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing products & services including overhaul, repair & engineering services to aviation & government & defense markets. Its business segments are Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. Aar Corp has a market cap of $1.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.560000 with a P/E ratio of 319.69 and P/S ratio of 0.90. The dividend yield of Aar Corp stocks is 0.17%.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director David P Storch sold 50,000 shares of AIR stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $42.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.06% since.

