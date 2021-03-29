>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Aar Corp (AIR) President & CEO John Mcclain Holmes Iii Sold $578,689 of Shares

March 29, 2021 | About: AIR -3.08%

President & CEO of Aar Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Mcclain Holmes Iii (insider trades) sold 13,377 shares of AIR on 03/29/2021 at an average price of $43.26 a share. The total sale was $578,689.

AAR Corp along with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing products & services including overhaul, repair & engineering services to aviation & government & defense markets. Its business segments are Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. Aar Corp has a market cap of $1.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.560000 with a P/E ratio of 319.69 and P/S ratio of 0.90. The dividend yield of Aar Corp stocks is 0.17%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO John Mcclain Holmes Iii sold 13,377 shares of AIR stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $43.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.93% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director David P Storch sold 50,000 shares of AIR stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $42.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.06% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AIR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)