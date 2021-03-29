Rev Group Inc (REVG) CEO Rodney M Rushing Bought $301,165 of Shares

CEO of Rev Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rodney M Rushing (insider trades) bought 16,750 shares of REVG on 03/29/2021 at an average price of $17.98 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $301,165.

REV Group Inc is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It serves a diversified customer base in the United States through three segments, Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Rev Group Inc has a market cap of $1.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $17.720000 with and P/S ratio of 0.48. The dividend yield of Rev Group Inc stocks is 0.27%.

CEO Recent Trades:

