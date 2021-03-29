>
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp (LBSR) President & CEO Brett Gross Bought $54,847 of Shares

March 29, 2021 | About: LBSR +1.9%

President & CEO of Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brett Gross (insider trades) bought 49,412 shares of LBSR on 03/25/2021 at an average price of $1.11 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $54,847.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the States of Arizona and Alaska. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp has a market cap of $10.593 million; its shares were traded at around $1.070000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO, 10% Owner Brett Gross bought 49,412 shares of LBSR stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $1.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.6% since.
  • President & CEO, 10% Owner Brett Gross bought 17,006 shares of LBSR stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $1.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.32% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LBSR, click here

.

