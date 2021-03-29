Volkswagen AG Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $34.65 per share and the market cap of $173.7 billion, Volkswagen AG stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Volkswagen AG is shown in the chart below.

Because Volkswagen AG is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which is estimated to grow 5.75% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Volkswagen AG has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.34, which is in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Volkswagen AG at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Volkswagen AG is poor. This is the debt and cash of Volkswagen AG over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Volkswagen AG has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $241.3 billion and earnings of $2.019 a share. Its operating margin is -2.50%, which ranks worse than 81% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. Overall, the profitability of Volkswagen AG is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Volkswagen AG over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Volkswagen AG's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. Volkswagen AG's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 2.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Volkswagen AG's return on invested capital is -0.87, and its cost of capital is 3.16. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Volkswagen AG is shown below:

Overall, Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. To learn more about Volkswagen AG stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

