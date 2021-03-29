Vizio Holding Corp (VZIO) President and COO Ben Bun Wong Sold $3 million of Shares

President and COO of Vizio Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ben Bun Wong (insider trades) sold 152,839 shares of VZIO on 03/29/2021 at an average price of $19.58 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

Vizio Holding Corp has a market cap of $4.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $21.810000 .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Julia S Gouw bought 35,000 shares of VZIO stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $21. The price of the stock has increased by 3.86% since.

President and COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of VZIO stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $19.58. The price of the stock has increased by 11.39% since.

Director David Eugene Russell sold 265,014 shares of VZIO stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $19.58. The price of the stock has increased by 11.39% since.

Chief Technology Officer William T Baxter sold 103,842 shares of VZIO stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $19.58. The price of the stock has increased by 11.39% since.

10% Owner Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of VZIO stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $21. The price of the stock has increased by 3.86% since.

