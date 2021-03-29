Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI) CEO Eric Hobbs Sold $3.6 million of Shares

CEO of Berkeley Lights Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric Hobbs (insider trades) sold 80,000 shares of BLI on 03/25/2021 at an average price of $45.24 a share. The total sale was $3.6 million.

Berkeley Lights Inc has a market cap of $2.89 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.490000 with and P/S ratio of 40.18.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of BLI stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $45.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.66% since.

CEO Eric Hobbs sold 81,336 shares of BLI stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $54.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.93% since.

CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of BLI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $61.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 27.47% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Shaun Holt sold 171,231 shares of BLI stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $54.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.76% since.

CFO Shaun Holt sold 12,300 shares of BLI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $61.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 27.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technical Officer Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of BLI stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $54.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.26% since.

General Counsel Stuart L Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of BLI stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $54.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.35% since.

SVP, Chief Accounting Officer Matthew W. Rosinack sold 500 shares of BLI stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $54.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.87% since.

Director Michael E Marks sold 28,260 shares of BLI stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $54.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.06% since.

Director Michael E Marks sold 130,000 shares of BLI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $53.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.36% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BLI, click here