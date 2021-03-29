Farmer Bros Co Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Farmer Bros Co (NAS:FARM, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $8.55 per share and the market cap of $151.9 million, Farmer Bros Co stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Farmer Bros Co is shown in the chart below.

Because Farmer Bros Co is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Farmer Bros Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, which ranks worse than 88% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Farmer Bros Co's financial strength as 3 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Farmer Bros Co over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Farmer Bros Co has been profitable 4 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $412.1 million and loss of $4.28 a share. Its operating margin is -9.52%, which ranks worse than 86% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Overall, the profitability of Farmer Bros Co is ranked 3 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Farmer Bros Co over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Farmer Bros Co is -3.3%, which ranks worse than 72% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -64.7%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Farmer Bros Co's ROIC is -16.22 while its WACC came in at 13.22. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Farmer Bros Co is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Farmer Bros Co (NAS:FARM, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. To learn more about Farmer Bros Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

