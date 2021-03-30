Penn National Gaming Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Penn National Gaming (NAS:PENN, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $98.21 per share and the market cap of $15.4 billion, Penn National Gaming stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Penn National Gaming is shown in the chart below.

Because Penn National Gaming is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which is estimated to grow 12.06% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Penn National Gaming has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.17, which is worse than 70% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Penn National Gaming at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Penn National Gaming is poor. This is the debt and cash of Penn National Gaming over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Penn National Gaming has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3.6 billion and loss of $5.95 a share. Its operating margin is 5.96%, which ranks better than 71% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. Overall, the profitability of Penn National Gaming is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Penn National Gaming over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Penn National Gaming is -7.5%, which ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -57.8%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Penn National Gaming's ROIC is 1.30 while its WACC came in at 12.48. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Penn National Gaming is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Penn National Gaming (NAS:PENN, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Penn National Gaming stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

