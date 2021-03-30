The One Group Hospitality Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of The One Group Hospitality (NAS:STKS, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $7.54 per share and the market cap of $219.6 million, The One Group Hospitality stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for The One Group Hospitality is shown in the chart below.

Because The One Group Hospitality is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 16.1% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. The One Group Hospitality has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.15, which which ranks worse than 71% of the companies in Restaurants industry. The overall financial strength of The One Group Hospitality is 2 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of The One Group Hospitality is poor. This is the debt and cash of The One Group Hospitality over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. The One Group Hospitality has been profitable 4 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $141.9 million and loss of $0.44 a share. Its operating margin of -2.34% in the middle range of the companies in Restaurants industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks The One Group Hospitality's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of The One Group Hospitality over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of The One Group Hospitality is 16.1%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in Restaurants industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 13.2%, which ranks better than 66% of the companies in Restaurants industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, The One Group Hospitality's ROIC was -1.26, while its WACC came in at 12.68. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of The One Group Hospitality is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of The One Group Hospitality (NAS:STKS, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 66% of the companies in Restaurants industry. To learn more about The One Group Hospitality stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.