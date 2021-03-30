The stock of Summer Infant (NAS:SUMR, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $14.78 per share and the market cap of $31.5 million, Summer Infant stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Summer Infant is shown in the chart below.

Because Summer Infant is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Summer Infant has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Summer Infant at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Summer Infant is poor. This is the debt and cash of Summer Infant over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Summer Infant has been profitable 1 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $155.3 million and loss of $0.52 a share. Its operating margin of 3.59% in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Summer Infant's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Summer Infant over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Summer Infant is -7.5%, which ranks worse than 80% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 6.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Summer Infant's ROIC was 13.10, while its WACC came in at 12.83. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Summer Infant is shown below:

In conclusion, Summer Infant (NAS:SUMR, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. To learn more about Summer Infant stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

