The Howard Hughes Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $92.87 per share and the market cap of $5.1 billion, The Howard Hughes stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for The Howard Hughes is shown in the chart below.

Because The Howard Hughes is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. The Howard Hughes has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.23, which is in the middle range of the companies in Real Estate industry. The overall financial strength of The Howard Hughes is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of The Howard Hughes is poor. This is the debt and cash of The Howard Hughes over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. The Howard Hughes has been profitable 6 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $699.5 million and loss of $1.1 a share. Its operating margin of -18.69% worse than 84% of the companies in Real Estate industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks The Howard Hughes's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of The Howard Hughes over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of The Howard Hughes is -19.5%, which ranks worse than 83% of the companies in Real Estate industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -2.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Real Estate industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, The Howard Hughes's ROIC is 0.65 while its WACC came in at 6.51. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of The Howard Hughes is shown below:

Overall, The stock of The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Real Estate industry. To learn more about The Howard Hughes stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.