2U Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of 2U (NAS:TWOU, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $37.62 per share and the market cap of $2.8 billion, 2U stock appears to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for 2U is shown in the chart below.

Because 2U is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 25.4% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 19.22% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. 2U has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.38, which is in the middle range of the companies in Education industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of 2U at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of 2U is fair. This is the debt and cash of 2U over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. 2U has been profitable 0 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $774.5 million and loss of $3.26 a share. Its operating margin of -23.10% worse than 84% of the companies in Education industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks 2U's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of 2U over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of 2U is 25.4%, which ranks better than 85% of the companies in Education industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -84.3%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Education industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, 2U's ROIC is -16.61 while its WACC came in at 7.67. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of 2U is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of 2U (NAS:TWOU, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Education industry. To learn more about 2U stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

