Plus Therapeutics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Plus Therapeutics (NAS:PSTV, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $2.28 per share and the market cap of $20.9 million, Plus Therapeutics stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Plus Therapeutics is shown in the chart below.

Because Plus Therapeutics is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Plus Therapeutics has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.19, which ranks worse than 80% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Plus Therapeutics's financial strength as 1 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Plus Therapeutics over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Plus Therapeutics has been profitable 0 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $0.3 million and loss of $1.85 a share. Its operating margin of -590.41% worse than 66% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Plus Therapeutics's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Plus Therapeutics over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Plus Therapeutics's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Plus Therapeutics's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 82.5%, which ranks better than 98% of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Plus Therapeutics's return on invested capital is -76.21, and its cost of capital is 5.40. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Plus Therapeutics is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Plus Therapeutics (NAS:PSTV, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 98% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Plus Therapeutics stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.