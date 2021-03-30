EPR Properties Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $46.39 per share and the market cap of $3.5 billion, EPR Properties stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for EPR Properties is shown in the chart below.

Because EPR Properties is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. EPR Properties has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.26, which which ranks better than 83% of the companies in REITs industry. The overall financial strength of EPR Properties is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of EPR Properties is poor. This is the debt and cash of EPR Properties over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. EPR Properties has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $414.7 million and loss of $2.08 a share. Its operating margin is 23.15%, which ranks worse than 74% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, the profitability of EPR Properties is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of EPR Properties over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of EPR Properties is -9.1%, which ranks worse than 83% of the companies in REITs industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -26.2%, which ranks worse than 87% of the companies in REITs industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, EPR Properties's ROIC is 1.89 while its WACC came in at 9.19. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of EPR Properties is shown below:

In conclusion, EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 87% of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about EPR Properties stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

