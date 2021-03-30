International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

The stock of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $141.31 per share and the market cap of $35.2 billion, International Flavors & Fragrances stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for International Flavors & Fragrances is shown in the chart below.

Because International Flavors & Fragrances is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 1.5% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. International Flavors & Fragrances has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.15, which is worse than 85% of the companies in Chemicals industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of International Flavors & Fragrances at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of International Flavors & Fragrances is fair. This is the debt and cash of International Flavors & Fragrances over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. International Flavors & Fragrances has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $5.1 billion and earnings of $3.21 a share. Its operating margin is 11.56%, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in Chemicals industry. Overall, the profitability of International Flavors & Fragrances is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of International Flavors & Fragrances over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. International Flavors & Fragrances's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Chemicals industry. International Flavors & Fragrances's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -4.5%, which ranks worse than 68% of the companies in Chemicals industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, International Flavors & Fragrances's return on invested capital is 4.14, and its cost of capital is 7.14. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of International Flavors & Fragrances is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 68% of the companies in Chemicals industry. To learn more about International Flavors & Fragrances stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

