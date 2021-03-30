Paycom Software Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $359.555 per share and the market cap of $21.6 billion, Paycom Software stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Paycom Software is shown in the chart below.

Because Paycom Software is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 25.1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 18.98% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Paycom Software has a cash-to-debt ratio of 4.91, which is in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Paycom Software at 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Paycom Software is strong. This is the debt and cash of Paycom Software over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Paycom Software has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $841.4 million and earnings of $2.46 a share. Its operating margin of 22.12% better than 90% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Paycom Software's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Paycom Software over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Paycom Software is 25.1%, which ranks better than 84% of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 17.7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Paycom Software's ROIC was 6.70, while its WACC came in at 10.89. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Paycom Software is shown below:

To conclude, The stock of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Paycom Software stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

