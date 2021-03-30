Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, AbbVie Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

Decatur, IL, based Investment company Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, AbbVie Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, sells BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, UMH Properties Inc, iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. owns 496 stocks with a total value of $752 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SCHA, CPRI, XLB, GDRX, GH, IVOL, GME, BCV, ABC, BLV, CHWY, PPA, VIGI, UAA, RGEN, FTA, FNI, QDEL, ARKK, ABNB, BCO, AWI, STKL, NTRA, EPD, EWN, GS, VBK, SU, AZPN, BOND, VRT, MP, BLOK, WDAY, EIX, STAY, JNK, MSOS, VMW, LOGI, HPI, NEWT, VOOG, KRE, ATVI, PWV, CMBS, QUAL, VOE, XLC, DAL, BP, KMX, ROL, WDFC, RDS.B, GAB, BOE, FSLR, EOSE, ULTA, ZTS, JGH, GDDY, TTD, CNXC, CLNY, FCT, PUMP,
- Added Positions: AAPL, ABBV, VIG, KMB, TEI, BMY, SCHV, VTV, BABA, IYW, XLE, BLK, FB, XLI, XYL, ITOT, XEL, TOTL, MMM, NOBL, SCHG, VCSH, FISV, FMB, FNDF, IWM, TIP, ORCL, SBUX, TMO, HFRO, IVW, LH, YUM, XHR, RSP, MCK, UPS, BND, BSV, SCHO, SPHB, LNT, MS, AGG, IVV, SPYG, AEE, XOM, NEE, NFLX, OMC, ONEM, MGK, SCHM, SLV, VB, VEA, VOT, XLY, FDX, GILD, JNJ, PFE, YUMC, FXO, IVE, MGV, SCHD, SCHP, VRP, VWO, USB, WMT, MNP, EDU, TDOC, BIV, DLN, IEMG, IPAC, ITA, IYF, IYY, PFF, SCHR, SPTM, VNLA, VNQ, T, AMD, AMAT, BYD, CAT, CL, COST, CMI, DHI, IBM, MET, MU, PGR, QCOM, URI, VLO, VRTX, MTT, PSX, ZM, ARKG, EFA, EMB, FV, GLD, IEF, IYH, MBB, SCHE, SCHF, SOXX, SPDW, VCIT, VGK, VGLT, VYM, XLK, XLV, FLWS, AKAM, AMGN, ARCC, TFC, CSX, CVX, LLY, HD, MSM, PCYO, O, CRM, LUV, IIM, EFT, AG, V, TFII, VTGN, TWTR, CRON, RLJPA.PFD, CIBR, DBEF, DGRO, DIA, IAU, INDA, IPAY, LMBS, NEAR, PGF, REGL, SCHC, SMDV, SPYV, VBR, VDE, VMBS, VXF,
- Reduced Positions: TLT, XLU, MINT, NVDA, SPY, SCHX, TLH, CWB, SPLV, GSLC, SPLG, XLF, SDY, XLP, ANSS, FT, LYB, IEFA, TDIV, MO, INTC, KSS, LOW, VZ, AVK, DHS, FDL, FVD, VTI, VTWO, ABT, ADBE, AMZN, BA, BF.B, CSCO, COP, DE, GE, GOOGL, LVS, MCD, PG, PSEC, GIM, HPF, SHOP, DGRW, DTN, EFG, IGV, IJH, IWF, SLQD, VGIT, ATR, ADM, AZO, BAC, BIIB, STZ, CUZ, DLTR, FCX, GSK, HBAN, IAG, JPM, KLAC, LRCX, NKE, OXY, PEP, BKNG, PRU, SO, TXN, VTR, DIS, WM, USA, NUV, NXQ, JQC, NEA, FTF, MA, MELI, AVGO, SANW, TSLA, PDI, AAL, GOOG, SQ, TWLO, MRNA, CWI, FEM, FEZ, FXD, GSY, IEUR, IHF, IYG, PGX, RDVY, RYT, SCHB, SCHH, SPAB, SPEM, SPSB, SPSM, VO, ADI, NLY, CVS, CHKP, CMCSA, GLW, EMN, ENB, F, HON, LECO, MANT, NVS, SMED, WPM, TSM, UNP, UTI, WBA, ET, DNP, JFR, EHTH, BR, LULU, PM, DPG, CLVS, RPAI, PYPL, KHC, ROKU, BCSF, ACIM, BAB, BIB, IGSB, DON, DVY, DVYE, DXJ, FTSL, FXL, HEDJ, IAI, IHI, JPIN, LQD, LTPZ, SCHZ, SJNK, SSO, USMV, VFH, VGT, XBI,
- Sold Out: GVI, UMH, IYC, XLRE, IIPR, MIK, KBA, IHE, FTC, RNP, EWG, RRR, SBR, LW, FIW, HAL, KWEB, IDU, WFC, RCS, VXUS, DHR, IYK, AZN, IWB, ITB, CTXS, D, IWR, IWD, HYS, WELL, KR, EDV, CORP, SNY, BIP, EBAY, EVRI, MLPI, TWI, LINC, AFIN, MRO, MTL,
For the details of Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/koshinski+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 457,834 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.16%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 155,780 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74%
- ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 215,352 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 200,252 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.68%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 131,423 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.56%
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.53 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $98.041000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 41,753 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.46 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $48.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 24,820 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.37 and $72.09, with an estimated average price of $67.98. The stock is now traded at around $79.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.76 and $57.16, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,512 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 28,233 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Guardant Health Inc (GH)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.96 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $115.17. The stock is now traded at around $145.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 94.16%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $119.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 457,834 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 111.37%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $106.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 123,522 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 110.89%. The purchase prices were between $124.7 and $140.67, with an estimated average price of $134.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 83,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 190.49%. The purchase prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.89. The stock is now traded at around $138.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 33,888 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 349.29%. The purchase prices were between $7.22 and $8, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $7.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 73,984 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 178.54%. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52. The stock is now traded at around $63.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 46,872 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET. The sale prices were between $116.23 and $117.19, with an estimated average price of $116.71.Sold Out: UMH Properties Inc (UMH)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in UMH Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $13.21 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $14.54.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF. The sale prices were between $60.43 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $66.28.Sold Out: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $33.21 and $36.92, with an estimated average price of $35.53.Sold Out: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $116.63 and $197.64, with an estimated average price of $150.08.Sold Out: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.43 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $10.16.Reduced: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.82%. The sale prices were between $154.48 and $161.86, with an estimated average price of $158.03. The stock is now traded at around $136.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. still held 16,847 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 77.52%. The sale prices were between $59.74 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. still held 11,562 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 28.62%. The sale prices were between $101.69 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.81. The stock is now traded at around $101.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. still held 30,248 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 23.69%. The sale prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $515.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. still held 6,051 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 78.6%. The sale prices were between $78.38 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $85.66. The stock is now traded at around $95.434100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. still held 2,462 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 64.96%. The sale prices were between $156.93 and $163.23, with an estimated average price of $159.77. The stock is now traded at around $140.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. still held 2,052 shares as of 2020-12-31.

