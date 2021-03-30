>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
ovenerio
Omar Venerio
Articles (1743) 

Tuesday Morning Market Highlights

Shares of Danimer Scientific fall on earnings

March 30, 2021 | About: GAN -1.67% KO -1.33% PEP -1.57% DNMR -11.43% SRT +7.24% FDX +2.21% F +2.1% MLHR +1.51% OXY +1.7% ULTA +1.17% CALM -1.18% DG -0.78%

U.S. markets

U.S. stocks were in the red on Tuesday morning, with Treasury yields topping a 14-month high. The Dow declined 0.40% to 33,039, the S&P 500 index fell 0.43% to 3,953 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.30% to 13,020.

Gainers

Losers

Global markets

The main European stock markets traded in the green.The U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.53%, Germany's Dax advanced 1.29%, France's CAC 40 added 1.21% and Spain's Ibex 35 was up 1.21%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.16%, India's BSE Sensex rose 2.30%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.84% and China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.62%.

Danimer Scientific releases earnings report

Shares of Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) fell more than 13% on Monday morning to change hands at $32.15 after the company posted its fiscal fourth-quarter results.

Revenue grew 37.8% year over year to $12.03 million. The company also posted a loss of 26 cents per share.

CEO Stephen E. Croskrey had the following to say:

"We ended the year with an exceptionally strong customer base, a commercial-scale bioplastic technology platform that we believe is unrivaled, and the financial flexibility to move the business forward. Our team overcame logistical challenges related to the pandemic and achieved strong 2020 results. In addition, we were thrilled to become a public company through the completion of our merger with Live Oak in December 2020. This strategic combination provided us with significant financial resources to service our multinational blue chip customers and fuel our capacity expansion objectives."

Moreover, for full fiscal 2020, revenue rose 46% to $47.3 million compared to the prior year. The gross profit increased to $11.5 million from $11.1 million a year ago, and the adjusted gross profit rose 19% to $16.6 million.

Furthermore, the adjusted Ebitda reached ($3.2) million, compared to ($1.6) million in the prior-year quarter.

Looking toward fiscal 2021, the bioplastic company projects capital expenditures to be in the range of $100 million to $125 million, which will be invested in planned capacity expansions.

Danimer Scientific shares have advanced 45% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 6.8%.

During the final quarter of 2020, David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) initiated a new stock position of 1,725,500 shares.

Disclosure: The author holds no positions in any stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Omar Venerio
Omar Venerio is a capital markets, derivatives, corporate finance and financial management professor and Area Head of Finance. He is passionate about the stock market and providing independent fundamental research and hedge fund and insider trading-focused investigation.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Omar Venerio

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)