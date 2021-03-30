Boston Properties Inc (BXP) Senior EVP Raymond A Ritchey Sold $526,000 of Shares

Senior EVP of Boston Properties Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Raymond A Ritchey (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of BXP on 03/26/2021 at an average price of $105.2 a share. The total sale was $526,000.

Boston Properties Inc is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The company owns, develops and manages office properties in the United States. Boston Properties Inc has a market cap of $16.09 billion; its shares were traded at around $103.290000 with a P/E ratio of 18.63 and P/S ratio of 5.81. The dividend yield of Boston Properties Inc stocks is 3.80%. Boston Properties Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 6.00% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Boston Properties Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

