>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
James Li
James Li
Articles (1518)  | Author's Website |

Daniel Loeb Targets Fintech SPAC

Activist investor takes position in company merging with eToro

March 30, 2021 | About: FTCV -1.04% PCG -0.17% DIS +0.37% DHR -1.71% IAA +0.94% UPST -3.87%

Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio), founder and leader of Third Point, disclosed this week that he established a position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) according to GuruFocus Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature.

Third Point focuses on activist investing, seeking situations in which a catalyst event unlocks shareholder value. As of the December 2020 filing date, the New York-based hedge fund's $12.97 billion equity portfolio contains 74 stocks with 35 new holdings and a turnover ratio of 27%.

9f3094c0a752d8db0c7d13ec06757fae.png

Transaction details

Third Point purchased 3 million shares of FinTech Acquisition, giving the position 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded around $11.80 on the March 24 transaction date.

a067c9d921b155f94be000ad1b7b9219.png

Blank-check company sets merger with social investment company

On March 16, social investment network company eToro Group Ltd. announced that it entered a definitive merger agreement in which eToro will combine with FinTech V and form a publically-traded company. The merger includes commitments for approximately $650 million in common share private placements from investors including Third Point.

EToro discussed in its press release that it added during 2020 over 5 million registered users and generated revenues of $605 million. The New York-based company added 1.2 million users during January and has over 20 million users as of March.

The combination is expected to close during the third quarter subject to shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions. The expected equity value of $10.4 billion reflects an enterprise value for eToro of approximately $9.6 billion.

See also

Third Point's top five holdings as of the December 2020 filing are PG&E Corp. (NYSE:PCG), The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS), Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR), IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) and Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST). The top three sectors in terms of weight are consumer cyclical, communication services and technology, representing 22.39%, 18.27% and 15.44% of the equity portfolio.

46ad70c2221f0ce01012bb72f305a1c5.png

Disclosure: The author has no positions in the stocks mentioned. Except for Loeb's real-time pick in Fintech V, the mention of trades in this article reflect information as of the December 2020 and do not consider any trades and portfolio hedges that Loeb or Third Point made during the first three months of 2021.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by James Li

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)