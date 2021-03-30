William Penn Bancorp Inc (WMPN) EVP & CRCO Jill Mcmenamin Ross Bought $61,464 of Shares

EVP & CRCO of William Penn Bancorp Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jill Mcmenamin Ross (insider trades) bought 5,368 shares of WMPN on 03/29/2021 at an average price of $11.45 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $61,464.

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company whose business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and using those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, main repayments on securities and loans. William Penn Bancorp Inc has a market cap of $22.082 million; its shares were traded at around $11.360000 . The dividend yield of William Penn Bancorp Inc stocks is 3.69%.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Kenneth John Stephon bought 24,680 shares of WMPN stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $10.22. The price of the stock has increased by 11.15% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Glenn Davis bought 21,285 shares of WMPN stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $11.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.91% since.

Director Vincent Peter Sarubbi bought 100 shares of WMPN stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 13.6% since.

Director Terry L Sager bought 10,000 shares of WMPN stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 13.6% since.

EVP & CRCO Jill Mcmenamin Ross bought 50 shares of WMPN stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 13.6% since.

