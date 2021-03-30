Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) CFO Paul S Vasington Sold $1.4 million of Shares

CFO of Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul S Vasington (insider trades) sold 23,799 shares of ST on 03/26/2021 at an average price of $58.52 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. It produces sensors and controls for applications in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft and bimetal current and temperature control devices in electric motors. Sensata Technologies Holding Plc has a market cap of $9.13 billion; its shares were traded at around $57.920000 with a P/E ratio of 55.69 and P/S ratio of 3.02. Sensata Technologies Holding Plc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.10% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Sensata Technologies Holding Plc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Paul S Vasington sold 23,799 shares of ST stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $58.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.03% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 50,000 shares of ST stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $59.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.29% since.

