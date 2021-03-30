Bj's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) EVP, Chief Fin. & Admin. Off. Robert W. Eddy Sold $1.3 million of Shares

EVP, Chief Fin. & Admin. Off. of Bj's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert W. Eddy (insider trades) sold 27,782 shares of BJ on 03/26/2021 at an average price of $45.39 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Bj's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a market cap of $6.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.880000 with a P/E ratio of 14.87 and P/S ratio of 0.41. Bj's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 14.00% over the past 5 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Fin. & Admin. Off. Robert W. Eddy sold 4,200 shares of BJ stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $45.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.36% since.

EVP, Chief Information Officer Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of BJ stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $42.33. The price of the stock has increased by 6.02% since.

