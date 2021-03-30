>
Golub Capital Bdc Inc (GBDC) CEO David Golub Bought $59,880 of Shares

March 30, 2021 | About: GBDC -0.54%

CEO of Golub Capital Bdc Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Golub (insider trades) bought 4,000 shares of GBDC on 03/29/2021 at an average price of $14.97 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $59,880.

Golub Capital BDC Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one stop loans in U.S. middle-market companies. Golub Capital Bdc Inc has a market cap of $2.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $14.830000 with a P/E ratio of 33.77 and P/S ratio of 28.85. The dividend yield of Golub Capital Bdc Inc stocks is 7.81%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $14.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.94% since.
  • CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $14.82. The price of the stock has increased by 0.07% since.
  • CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $14.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.54% since.
  • CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $14.7. The price of the stock has increased by 0.88% since.
  • CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $14.64. The price of the stock has increased by 1.3% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $14.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.94% since.
  • Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $14.82. The price of the stock has increased by 0.07% since.
  • Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $14.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.54% since.
  • Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $14.7. The price of the stock has increased by 0.88% since.
  • Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $14.64. The price of the stock has increased by 1.3% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GBDC, click here

.

