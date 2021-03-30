Mp Materials Corp (MP) Chairman and CEO James H. Litinsky Sold $155.5 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Mp Materials Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James H. Litinsky (insider trades) sold 4,603,123 shares of MP on 03/26/2021 at an average price of $33.78 a share. The total sale was $155.5 million.

Mp Materials Corp has a market cap of $5.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.310000 with and P/S ratio of 21.39.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $33.78. The price of the stock has increased by 1.57% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Capital Group Llc Jhl sold 3,330,273 shares of MP stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $33.78. The price of the stock has increased by 1.57% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MP, click here