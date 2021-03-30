>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Mp Materials Corp (MP) Chairman and CEO James H. Litinsky Sold $155.5 million of Shares

March 30, 2021 | About: MP +2.27%

Chairman and CEO of Mp Materials Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James H. Litinsky (insider trades) sold 4,603,123 shares of MP on 03/26/2021 at an average price of $33.78 a share. The total sale was $155.5 million.

Mp Materials Corp has a market cap of $5.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.310000 with and P/S ratio of 21.39.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $33.78. The price of the stock has increased by 1.57% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Capital Group Llc Jhl sold 3,330,273 shares of MP stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $33.78. The price of the stock has increased by 1.57% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MP, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)