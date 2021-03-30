Vericel Corp (VCEL) President and CEO Dominick Colangelo Sold $2 million of Shares

President and CEO of Vericel Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dominick Colangelo (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of VCEL on 03/29/2021 at an average price of $51.01 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Vericel Corp is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company operates in one reportable segment: the research, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, used in the treatment of specific diseases. Vericel Corp has a market cap of $2.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $52.640000 with a P/E ratio of 1052.80 and P/S ratio of 20.54.

CEO Recent Trades:

