Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $1.5 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 11,046 shares of MRNA on 03/26/2021 at an average price of $132.76 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $47.46 billion; its shares were traded at around $118.490000 with and P/S ratio of 58.20.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $132.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.75% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $131.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.04% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $142.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.93% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $146.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.36% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $135.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.7% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $130.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.89% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of MRNA stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $126.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.61% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $140.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.86% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $137.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.56% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of MRNA stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $145.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.59% since.

