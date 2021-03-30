Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI) Chairman and CEO Wei-wu He Bought $6.2 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Wei-wu He (insider trades) bought 3,000,000 shares of CASI on 03/26/2021 at an average price of $2.05 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $6.2 million.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc is engaged in research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It mainly focuses on acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $246.649 million; its shares were traded at around $1.990000 with and P/S ratio of 18.08. Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 6.80% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

