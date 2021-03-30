Ballys Corp (BALY) Executive Vice President, CFO Stephen H Capp Sold $6.8 million of Shares

Executive Vice President, CFO of Ballys Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen H Capp (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of BALY on 03/30/2021 at an average price of $68.46 a share. The total sale was $6.8 million.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries owns and manages three casinos, two in Rhode Island and one in Mississippi, as well as a Colorado horse race track that possesses 13 OTB licenses. Ballys Corp has a market cap of $2.05 billion; its shares were traded at around $66.070000 with and P/S ratio of 5.60. The dividend yield of Ballys Corp stocks is 0.16%.

CFO Recent Trades:

Executive Vice President, CFO Stephen H Capp sold 100,000 shares of BALY stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $68.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.49% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Strategy & Operations Marc A Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of BALY stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $74.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.41% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BALY, click here