>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ballys Corp (BALY) Executive Vice President, CFO Stephen H Capp Sold $6.8 million of Shares

March 30, 2021 | About: BALY +3.66%

Executive Vice President, CFO of Ballys Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen H Capp (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of BALY on 03/30/2021 at an average price of $68.46 a share. The total sale was $6.8 million.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries owns and manages three casinos, two in Rhode Island and one in Mississippi, as well as a Colorado horse race track that possesses 13 OTB licenses. Ballys Corp has a market cap of $2.05 billion; its shares were traded at around $66.070000 with and P/S ratio of 5.60. The dividend yield of Ballys Corp stocks is 0.16%.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Executive Vice President, CFO Stephen H Capp sold 100,000 shares of BALY stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $68.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.49% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP Strategy & Operations Marc A Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of BALY stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $74.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.41% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BALY, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)