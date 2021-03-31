Major US Indexes Close Lower Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,066.96 on Tuesday with a loss of 104.41 points or -0.31%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,958.55 for a loss of 12.54 points or -0.32%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,045.39 for a loss of 14.25 points or -0.11%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 19.61 for a loss of 1.13 points or -5.45%.

Tuesday's market movers

The major U.S. indexes closed lower Tuesday, but small caps gained. Investors continued to gauge the damage from Archegos Capital's liquidation, though the S&P financial sector showed a recovery. Hedge fund Archegos has been reported to have liquidated approximately $30 billion beginning last Friday to pay off margin calls. Stocks in the sell off have included ViacomCBS (VIAC), Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) and several Chinese internet American depositary receipts. Banks involved and their estimated losses include:

Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), $3 billion to $4 billion, down 3.47% Tuesday.

Japan's MUFG (MUFG), $300 million, down 1.94% Tuesday.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR), $2 billion, down 2.29% Tuesday.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), no major losses, up 2.44% Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), no major losses, up 1.57% Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), no major losses, up 2.01% Tuesday.

Yields were also a factor for the day's trading. The 30-year Treasury yield reached a high of approximately 2.43%. The 10-year Treasury reached a high of around 1.76%.

In other news:

The S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index increased 0.9% in January and 11.1% year over year.

The FHFA House Price Index increased 1% in January and 12% year over year.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index increased to 109.7 in March from 90.4.

The Treasury held an auction for 42-day bills at a rate of 0.015%.

President Biden will be giving a speech in Pittsburgh on infrastructure plans.

Across the board:

The S&P 500 financial sector gained 0.70%.

S&P 500 consumer discretionary up 0.98%.

S&P 500 consumer staples down 1.07%.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) up 0.37% with announcement of new crypto checkout services.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) up 3.98%.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) up 5.36%.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,195.80 for a gain of 37.11 points or 1.72%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,316.21 for a gain of 19.41 points or 1.50%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,409.11 for a gain of 224.86 points or 1.59%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 10,922.07 for a gain of 165.05 points or 1.53%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,608.69 for a gain of 29.46 points or 1.14%; the S&P 100 at 1,792.63 for a loss of 8.38 points or -0.47%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,896.53 for a loss of 69.21 points or -0.53%; the Russell 3000 at 2,371.10 for a loss of 1.91 points or -0.081%; the Russell 1000 at 2,228.28 for a loss of 4.73 points or -0.21%; the Wilshire 5000 at 41,411.66 for a loss of 41.91 points or -0.10%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 818.92 for a gain of 0.79 points or 0.097%.

