Novavax Inc (NVAX) EVP, Chief Legal Officer John A Herrmann Iii Sold $540,599 of Shares

EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Novavax Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John A Herrmann Iii (insider trades) sold 2,894 shares of NVAX on 03/26/2021 at an average price of $186.8 a share. The total sale was $540,599.

Novavax Inc is a clinical-stage vaccine company. It is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Novavax Inc has a market cap of $12.8 billion; its shares were traded at around $173.320000 with and P/S ratio of 23.16. Novavax Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 17.90% over the past 5 years.

Director James F Young sold 10,000 shares of NVAX stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $228.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 24.06% since.

Director Michael A Jr Mcmanus sold 4,000 shares of NVAX stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $220.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 21.5% since.

President, R&D Gregory M Glenn sold 8,135 shares of NVAX stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $204.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.3% since.

Director Gary C Evans sold 24,500 shares of NVAX stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $211.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.94% since.

