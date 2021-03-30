JHL Capital Group LLC Buys MP Materials Corp

Chicago, IL, based Investment company JHL Capital Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys MP Materials Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JHL Capital Group LLC. As of 2020Q4, JHL Capital Group LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MP,
- MP Materials Corp (MP) - 47,539,477 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
JHL Capital Group LLC initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.09 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $26.46. The stock is now traded at around $34.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 47,539,477 shares as of 2020-12-31.
