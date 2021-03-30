Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) EVP and CFO C. David Cone Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP and CFO of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) C. David Cone (insider trades) sold 34,153 shares of TMHC on 03/26/2021 at an average price of $31.02 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp is public homebuilders in US. The company is a land developer, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. It provides a diverse assortment of homes at various prices. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a market cap of $4.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $31.090000 with a P/E ratio of 17.00 and P/S ratio of 0.65. Taylor Morrison Home Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 33.70% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Taylor Morrison Home Corp the business predictability rank of 1.5-star.

Chairman, President and CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of TMHC stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $31.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.65% since.

Director William H Lyon sold 12,600 shares of TMHC stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $31.01. The price of the stock has increased by 0.26% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Joseph Terracciano sold 750 shares of TMHC stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $29.38. The price of the stock has increased by 5.82% since.

