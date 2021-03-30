Snowflake Inc (SNOW) CEO and Chairman Frank Slootman Sold $22.9 million of Shares

CEO and Chairman of Snowflake Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Frank Slootman (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of SNOW on 03/26/2021 at an average price of $229.07 a share. The total sale was $22.9 million.

Snowflake Inc has a market cap of $48.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $222.070000 with and P/S ratio of 112.84.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of SNOW stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $229.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.06% since.

CEO and Chairman Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of SNOW stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $222.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.18% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of SNOW stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $229.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Strategic Partners V, L Iconiq bought 29,537 shares of SNOW stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $234.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.2% since.

10% Owner Strategic Partners V, L Iconiq bought 147,469 shares of SNOW stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $224.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 1% since.

Director Jeremy Burton sold 168,218 shares of SNOW stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $225.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.58% since.

President of Products Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of SNOW stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $222.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.18% since.

Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of SNOW stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $220.82. The price of the stock has increased by 0.57% since.

