Snowflake Inc (SNOW) CEO and Chairman Frank Slootman Sold $22.9 million of Shares

CEO and Chairman of Snowflake Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Frank Slootman (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of SNOW on 03/26/2021 at an average price of $229.07 a share. The total sale was $22.9 million.
Snowflake Inc has a market cap of $48.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $222.070000 with and P/S ratio of 112.84.
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO and Chairman Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of SNOW stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $229.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.06% since.
- CEO and Chairman Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of SNOW stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $222.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.18% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of SNOW stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $229.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.16% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- 10% Owner Strategic Partners V, L Iconiq bought 29,537 shares of SNOW stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $234.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.2% since.
- 10% Owner Strategic Partners V, L Iconiq bought 147,469 shares of SNOW stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $224.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 1% since.
- Director Jeremy Burton sold 168,218 shares of SNOW stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $225.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.58% since.
- President of Products Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of SNOW stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $222.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.18% since.
- Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of SNOW stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $220.82. The price of the stock has increased by 0.57% since.
