Articles 

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC Buys Purple Innovation Inc, GMS Inc, Lazydays Holdings Inc, Sells Gildan Activewear Inc, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, Blue Bird Corp

March 30, 2021 | About: PRPL +3.41% GMS +3.65% LAZY +1.69% CNR +4.23% CLDR +1.6% GIL +0.13% BLBD +4.1%

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Coliseum Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Purple Innovation Inc, GMS Inc, Lazydays Holdings Inc, sells Gildan Activewear Inc, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, Blue Bird Corp, Cloudera Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coliseum Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Coliseum Capital Management, LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Coliseum Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coliseum+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Coliseum Capital Management, LLC
  1. Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) - 13,529,693 shares, 44.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.89%
  2. BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) - 6,408,818 shares, 34.29% of the total portfolio.
  3. GMS Inc (GMS) - 3,967,142 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.47%
  4. Foundation Building Materials Inc (FBM) - 2,156,751 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
  5. Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) - 4,331,871 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio.
Added: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Purple Innovation Inc by 34.89%. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $34.02, with an estimated average price of $29.2. The stock is now traded at around $30.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.49%. The holding were 13,529,693 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: GMS Inc (GMS)

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in GMS Inc by 86.47%. The purchase prices were between $22.6 and $33.8, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.59%. The holding were 3,967,142 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY)

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Lazydays Holdings Inc by 32.06%. The purchase prices were between $12.46 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $14.98. The stock is now traded at around $17.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 805,610 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The sale prices were between $20.17 and $28.22, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Sold Out: Blue Bird Corp (BLBD)

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blue Bird Corp. The sale prices were between $11.5 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $14.69.

Reduced: Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR)

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc by 66.13%. The sale prices were between $7.67 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $8.89. The stock is now traded at around $13.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.65%. Coliseum Capital Management, LLC still held 1,587,215 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Cloudera Inc by 29.19%. The sale prices were between $9.61 and $15, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $12.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Coliseum Capital Management, LLC still held 606,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Coliseum Capital Management, LLC.

