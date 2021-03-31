Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Is Estimated To Be Possible Value Trap

The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics (NAS:SRPT, 30-year Financials) appears to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $73.1 per share and the market cap of $5.8 billion, Sarepta Therapeutics stock is believed to be possible value trap. GF Value for Sarepta Therapeutics is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that Sarepta Therapeutics stock might be a value trap is because Sarepta Therapeutics has an Altman Z-score of 0.68, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Sarepta Therapeutics has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.81, which ranks worse than 74% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Sarepta Therapeutics's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Sarepta Therapeutics over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Sarepta Therapeutics has been profitable 0 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $540.1 million and loss of $7.07 a share. Its operating margin of -104.46% in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Sarepta Therapeutics's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Sarepta Therapeutics over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Sarepta Therapeutics's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 83% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Sarepta Therapeutics's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -116.3%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Sarepta Therapeutics's ROIC is -82.63 while its WACC came in at 10.64. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Sarepta Therapeutics is shown below:

In short, The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics (NAS:SRPT, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Sarepta Therapeutics stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.