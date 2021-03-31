LiveXLive Media Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Undervalued

The stock of LiveXLive Media (NAS:LIVX, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $4.11 per share and the market cap of $310.2 million, LiveXLive Media stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for LiveXLive Media is shown in the chart below.

Because LiveXLive Media is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 361.5% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. LiveXLive Media has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.72, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. The overall financial strength of LiveXLive Media is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of LiveXLive Media is poor. This is the debt and cash of LiveXLive Media over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. LiveXLive Media has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $54.1 million and loss of $0.55 a share. Its operating margin is -52.59%, which ranks worse than 88% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of LiveXLive Media at 1 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of LiveXLive Media over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of LiveXLive Media is 361.5%, which ranks better than 100% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -4.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, LiveXLive Media's return on invested capital is -58.08, and its cost of capital is 11.11. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of LiveXLive Media is shown below:

Overall, LiveXLive Media (NAS:LIVX, 30-year Financials) stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. To learn more about LiveXLive Media stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.