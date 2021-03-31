Cvs Health Corp (CVS) EVP & General Counsel Thomas M Moriarty Sold $4.8 million of Shares

EVP & General Counsel of Cvs Health Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas M Moriarty (insider trades) sold 62,943 shares of CVS on 03/29/2021 at an average price of $76.15 a share. The total sale was $4.8 million.

CVS Health Corp operates in the healthcare sector. Its primary business is that of operating retail pharmacies. The company has three reportable segments namely Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC, and Corporate. Cvs Health Corp has a market cap of $99.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $76.080000 with a P/E ratio of 13.93 and P/S ratio of 0.37. The dividend yield of Cvs Health Corp stocks is 2.61%. Cvs Health Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.70% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Cvs Health Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Eva C Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $74.68. The price of the stock has increased by 1.87% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & COO Jonathan C Roberts sold 73,433 shares of CVS stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $74.49. The price of the stock has increased by 2.13% since.

Director Larry J Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $74.73. The price of the stock has increased by 1.81% since.

EVP & General Counsel Thomas M Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $74.15. The price of the stock has increased by 2.6% since.

