A Trio of Small Caps for the Growth-Oriented Investor

Investors who chase growth could be interested in the following small-cap stocks as they represent companies whose trailing 12-month net earnings per share improved significantly on a year-over-year basis.

Also, Wall Street sell-side analysts have issued optimistic recommendation ratings for them.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) is a Bridgewater, New Jersey-based developer of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for therapeutic areas, including central nervous system disorders, endocrinology, hypothyroidism, parasitic infections and others. The products are sold through a sales network composed of wholesalers, distributors, hospitals and pharmacies in the U.S. and internationally.

The company's trailing 12-month proforma earnings were 63 cents per diluted share as of the last quarter of 2020, compared to earnings of 35 cents per share as of the same quarter of 2019.

The share price ($6.66 as of March 30) has risen by 120% over the past year for a 52-week range of $2.71 to $7.45 and a market capitalization of $988.52 million.

On Wall Street as of March, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight.

JinkoSolar

The second stock under consideration is JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS), a Chinese producer of photovoltaic products.

JinkoSolar's trailing 12-month proforma earnings were $4.31 per share as of the third quarter of 2020 versus $2.09 per share in the prior-year quarter.

The share price ($44.27 as of March 30) has risen by 225.51% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $13.50 to $90.20 and a market capitalization of nearly $2 billion.

On Wall Street as of March, the stock has a median recommendation rating of hold.

Columbia Property Trust

The third company to consider is Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP), a New York-based real estate investment trust focusing on the business of Class-A office buildings in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and Boston.

Columbia Property Trust's trailing 12-month net earnings from ongoing operations were $1.01 per share as of the final quarter of 2020, compared to 8 cents per share the year prior.

The share price ($17.42 as of March 30) has jumped 52.81% over the past year for a 52-week range of $10.11 to $17.89 and a market capitalization of nearly $2 billion.

On Wall Street as of March, the stock has a median recommendation rating of hold.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

